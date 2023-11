Colorado and Denver metro snow totals for Nov. 23-25, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — The second significant snowstorm of the season is wrapping up leaving behind slick and hazardous driving conditions on Colorado roadways. While the heaviest amounts fell in the higher elevations, portions of Boulder saw over 6 inches of snow and the Denver metro was expected to see a range between 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. The light snow was expected to taper off by early Saturday afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Denver7 | Weather Denver weather forecast: Here's when the snow clears out, warming trend starts Jeff Anastasio

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday afternoon.