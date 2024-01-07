Blizzard conditions in Colorado Monday, light snow could impact Denver’s commute

DENVER — Potential blizzard conditions are possible Monday along Colorado’s Palmer Divide and along I-70 near Limon as a strong winter storm has triggered weather alerts across the higher elevations.

While southeast Colorado should see the brunt of this storm, snow is expected to begin in the Denver metro area overnight into the Monday morning commute potentially making for some slick spots on roadways.

Snowfall totals range from less than an inch to up to 3 inches of accumulation in isolated areas of the Denver metro and Colorado’s northeastern plains.

Numerous winter weather alerts have been issued ahead of the storm.

A winter storm watch goes into effect late Sunday night into Monday for Elbert, portions of Douglas and Lincoln Counties, including Castle Rock, Limon, Larkspur and Kiowa for possible blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said motorists may encounter visibility near zero and widespread blowing snow making for treacherous travel Monday morning.

Snowfall accumulations in these areas range between 2 and 7 inches, said the NWS.

“Starting tomorrow through the afternoon, that’s when we’re expecting snow to roll into the foothills, Evergreen up to Idaho Springs down across portions of the Palmer Divide,” said Denver7 forecaster Katie LaSalle. “As this storm system swirls out of the state some blizzard-like conditions expected over the southeastern plains.”

In addition to the winter storm watch, a winter weather advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Monday for Jefferson, west Douglas and northeast Park Counties for high wind gusts and snowfall accumulations between 3 and 7 inches in the Southern Front Range Foothills. The cities of Georgetown, Bailey, Idaho Springs, Evergreen and Westcreek are included in the advisory.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect for West Elk and Sawatch Mountains where up to 12 inches of snowfall was possible through Monday.

Check the latest winter weather alerts in Colorado here.

As for the timeline, scattered snow showers are expected in Colorado’s central and northern mountains by 4 p.m. Sunday, with just cloudy conditions in Denver with the heaviest snow in the southwest corner of the state, said LaSalle. “By 6 a.m. Monday, we are expecting snowfall that could impact the Monday morning commute, through mid-morning on Monday, continued light to moderate snow showers expected and gusty winds, cold temperatures to kick off the week.”

Snow rolls out of the state with a break on Tuesday before another round arrives into Colorado’s high country, dropping much-needed accumulations over the state’s ski resorts.

Expected snowfall totals in the Denver metro area range between less than an inch to around 3 inches in some areas by the time the storm moves through Monday, with more rounds of heavier snow forecasted through Wednesday for Colorado’s higher elevations including Winter Park, Kremmling, Evergreen, Keystone and Copper Mountain.

Along with the snow, a cold blast of arctic air settles into Colorado for the week with afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach the mid-30s, except for Tuesday in the Denver-area which will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.

By the end of the week, Denver’s high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 20s as more light snow is expected.

Overnight low temps will dip into the upper teens through the weekend.

