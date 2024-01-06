Sunny and chilly Saturday. More mountain snow on the way for Sunday

Colder weather is now settling in across Colorado and we are going to see a series of storms roll through the region over the next week. Some periods of snow will be very welcome for the mountains, which have seen a very dry season so far.

Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees colder than average for early January, with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend and even colder late next week.

Skies will clear for Saturday as the first storm spins off to the southeast of Colorado, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 30s for lower elevations and upper 20s in the mountains.

A slightly stronger storm system and colder air will impact the mountains and the plains, starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into next Monday. This storm will also impact areas south of Denver with the heaviest snow, but the Denver metro could get 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Southwestern Colorado will see the brunt of this system, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories posted for the southwestern corner of the state, up through portions of the western slope and mountains south of i70, until Monday morning.

An Arctic cold front will move into the northern Rockies next week and should slide southward into Colorado by late in the week. Much colder air and some light snow can be expected.

