Colorado winter weather blog: Latest road conditions, closures and alerts

DENVER — A strong blast of winter is slamming Colorado, bringing treacherous driving conditions to the state as multiple weather alerts are in effect.

Blizzard conditions are expected south and east of the Denver metro area stretching from Castle Rock to Limon bringing potentially hazardous travel on I-70. The Denver metro will see up to 4 inches of snowfall in spots and slippery conditions are expected on some roadways as temperatures stay below freezing.

In this Colorado weather blog, you can find scroll down to see traffic and weather updates as well as any new alerts that are issued from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Monday, January 8, 2024

4:45 a.m. | Traffic check | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber: The tandem row of plows are out and they will slow traffic behind them. It can be frustrating going slow behind them, but they are just trying to make the roadway safer.

CDOT

4:20 a.m. | Conditions | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber showed snow covered, slick roadways in Highlands Ranch.

"It is going to be a tricky commute. If it is safe to do so and you want to report something you see on the roads, dial #250 and then say keywords, 'Denver Traffic," Luber said.

DougCo

4:10 a.m. | Road closure | U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between Mile Point 222, east of Keystone to I-70, expect delays.

