Watch: Restless Colorado travelers throw a football in traffic during I-70 mountain closure

A jackknifed semi truck forced the latest closure of I-70 in a brutal weeklong stretch for the main corridor into Colorado’s high country – and a pair of restless travelers resorted to an unconventional way of staying loose during the standstill.

Denver7’s eagle-eyed traffic expert Jayson Luber caught the moment on a traffic camera of what appears to be a young man tossing a football with a buddy among the stopped cars. Luber posted a clip of eight of the neon-clad traveler’s southpaw deliveries to social media.

Westbound I-70 was closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel/Loveland Pass to Silverthorne due to the wrecked semi across all lanes near Silverthorne.

WB 70 is closed at the tunnel/Loveland pass to Silverthorne for the moment due to "safety concerns" which usually means avalanche work/snow clearing. pic.twitter.com/gTylrEZzVR — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 20, 2025

The highway partially reopened around 8:20 a.m.

Thursday’s closure comes amid a messy stretch for I-70, where wintry weather snarled traffic on the busy Presidents Day weekend and into this week. At least four CSP patrol cars were hit in secondary crashes while helping other motorists between Friday and Sunday, and several crashes caused hours-long delays throughout the holiday weekend.