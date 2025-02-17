Westbound I-70 closed between US 40 and Georgetown due to multi-vehicle crash, CDOT says

DENVER — A multi-vehicle crash on the I-70 Mountain Corridor forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the highway between US 40 and Georgetown, according to state department of transportation officials.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between Exit 232 US 40/Empire Junction and Exit 228, Georgetown due to a crash involving at least eight vehicles on the highway, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said Monday.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that there were some injuries, but their extent was not immediately known.

CDOT advised drivers to expect delays in the area. It’s unclear how long the closure on the eastbound lanes will last.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue in the mountains Monday, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. Winds will gust up to 40 mph will make for dangerous conditions, with blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.