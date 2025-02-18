CDOT to close I-70 Vail Pass Tuesday morning for winter maintenance operations

VAIL, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close Interstate 70 Vail Pass on Tuesday morning to perform winter maintenance operations.

CDOT said its crews will begin operations around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers can expect "a lengthy delay lasting for much of the morning," according to the department.

CDOT said eastbound drivers will be stopped at Exit 180, about three miles east of Vail. They will be allowed to turn back westbound toward Vail. Westbound drivers will be stopped at Exit 195 near Copper Mountain.

Eastbound commercial drivers should stop and wait at the Dotsero CMV parking lot, located at Exit 133.

There is no exact reopening time since the operations are "dependent upon weather conditions and the amount of snow crews must clear from the roadway." Drivers should either plan to drive through Vail Pass before 9 a.m. or allow for extra travel time.

The Vail Pass operations come amid "treacherous" driving conditions along the I-70 mountain corridor. Over the weekend, severe weather during one of the state's busiest mountain travel holidays caused multiple crashes and closures.

The heavy snow on top of a "not-so-great snowpack," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, created the perfect conditions for avalanches.

A driver walked away with minor injuries after his pickup truck was hit by an avalanche on Loveland Pass on Friday night. On Monday, an avalanche moved through Ten Mile Canyon but thankfully did not reach I-70. The slide was captured on video.

CDOT said "avalanche mitigation debris" was spotted on I-70 Berthoud Pass early Monday morning, meaning slide control along the pass successfully stopped an avalanche. Crews briefly closed US 40 to clean up the roadway.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service office in Boulder predicts snow will continue through early Tuesday morning in the mountains. The snow may be heavy times, especially on Monday evening. The NWS Boulder said gusty winds up to 50 mph will lead to blowing snow and poor visibility over the higher passes. CDOT also warns of low visibility and potential white-out conditions.

CDOT is urging those who are still planning to travel on I-70 to pack extra food, water and warm clothing. The agency is also warning drivers to pack their patience and be prepared for "lengthy delays."

Travelers can check out COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.