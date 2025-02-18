Buried for an hour after an avalanche, watch this snowmobiler get rescued near Vail Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – Rescuers released video of an avalanche rescue that happened on Monday in which crews were able to find a snowmobile rider who was beneath the snow for over an hour.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, rescuers responded at around noon on Shrine Mountain, which is west of Vail Pass, after the rider was buried in the avalanche.

A separate rider tried to find the missing snowmobiler with an avalanche rescue transceiver, but was unable to find a signal, said the sheriff’s office.

Once deputies and responders with the Summit County Rescue Group arrived, rescuers noticed a deployed avalanche airbag visible from the snow.

"A searcher on the debris field saw a small piece of fabric right at the surface. He pulled on it and noticed that it was a portion of an airbag that the man had inflated. The subject was uncovered and dug out after being buried for approximately 65 minutes," wrote the Summit County Rescue Group in a news release.

The rider suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office. Monday's rescue comes as Colorado is seeing the most dangerous period during avalanche season.

Monday, the avalanche danger was rated as high (4 out of 5).

"Backcountry users need to be aware that an avalanche burial will generally result in a fatality if the subject is not located and uncovered within 15 minutes. Survival is highly dependent on all members of the party having a transceiver, probe pole and shovel, and knowing how to use them. In this case, the subject was extremely fortunate to have been located alive," the release continued.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in the last decade, eight people have been killed in avalanches between the dates of February 14 and 16.



