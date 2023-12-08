Pileup east of Hanging Lake tunnel closes EB I-70 at Glenwood Springs, CDOT says

DENVER – A pileup east of the Hanging Lake tunnel has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Glenwood Springs, state transportation officials said Friday.

The pileup was reported between West Glenwood and Blair Branch shortly just before 2:45 p.m. Friday by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

This is the fourth crash on I-70 Friday. Others have occurred along C-470 in Golden, in the Western Slope, and another one from earlier also occurred in Glenwood Springs.

This is a breaking developing story and will be updated.

