I-70 closed in both directions in Glenwood Springs due to crash; expect delays in the area, CDOT says

DENVER – Those traveling to the mountains this Friday should keep delays in mind as both directions of Interstate 70 were closed late in the morning due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

State department of transportation officials said the eastbound lanes were closed between South Canyon and Glenwood Springs shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. The westbound lanes followed about 20 minutes later.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries, but CDOT officials advised slower speeds and for travelers to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

