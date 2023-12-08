Watch Now
Westbound I-70 closed at C-470 after semi crashes into bridge, CSP says

CSP Golden: “Expect delays and possibly a full closure” in the area
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 08, 2023
GOLDEN, Colo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at C-470 are closed to all traffic after a semi crashed into a bridge, Colorado State Patrol troopers in Golden said late Friday morning.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. near mile marker 260, according to a social media post from CSP Golden officials.

“Just occurred,” they wrote. “Expect delays and possibly a full closure,” the post read.

All westbound traffic was being re-routed onto eastbound C-470, troopers later wrote.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

