Westbound I-70 closed at C-470 after semi crashes into bridge, CSP says

GOLDEN, Colo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at C-470 are closed to all traffic after a semi crashed into a bridge, Colorado State Patrol troopers in Golden said late Friday morning.
The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. near mile marker 260, according to a social media post from CSP Golden officials.
“Just occurred,” they wrote. “Expect delays and possibly a full closure,” the post read.
All westbound traffic was being re-routed onto eastbound C-470, troopers later wrote.
This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
