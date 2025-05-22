Report: Motorcycle deaths in Colorado up 60% since 2018

DENVER — A new study by the Common Sense Institute found that motorcycle deaths in Colorado increased by 60% between 2018 and 2024.

Last year, Colorado saw 165 motorcycle deaths — the most ever recorded in the state. The study also found that Colorado motorcycle registrations declined by 9% during the same period.

According to the Common Sense Institute, traffic penalties assessed in the state plummeted 54% from 159,000 to 72,800.



Read the full study below

DJ Summers with the Common Sense Institute Colorado said the data shows two issues: there are more unregistered motorcycles on Colorado roads, and law enforcement's shift away from low-level traffic stops has created an atmosphere where risky riding goes unchecked.

"The main thrust of the data we've assembled here is that the deemphasis on low-level traffic enforcement may be contributing to an environment where riskier behaviors are tolerated, where people aren't being busted for lower-level things, riskier behaviors are out on display a little bit more," said Summers.

Motorcyclist deaths account for 24% of all traffic deaths in Colorado, up from 16% in 2018, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the study shows that passenger vehicle deaths dropped by 7% during the same period.