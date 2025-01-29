Colorado traffic deaths still trending down as motorcycle fatalities jumped dramatically in 2024

DENVER – While Colorado drivers are headed in the right direction when it comes to reversing previous years’ increases in traffic fatalities, the state's roads, intersections, crosswalks and bicycle lanes continue to see incidents putting drivers and vulnerable road users at great risk.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation held its annual press briefing to reveal the latest statewide traffic data which reported 684 Coloradans lost their lives on roads in 2024.

That marks a 5 percent decrease from 2023.

Over the last 10 years, Denver7 has been tracking Colorado’s traffic fatality trend which peaked at 764 deaths in 2022 before gradually decreasing over the last couple of years.

“People that left their home in a car, on their bicycle, walking or a motorcycle – some event happened that caused them to not arrive at their planned destination,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief. “Whether the grocery store, the dinner table with their loved ones or their work, that impact is not only to the family, to the people – but is so broad across the spectrum of what makes Colorado..... Colorado.”

While overall traffic fatalities continue to trend downward, motorcycle deaths in Colorado spiked in 2024. CDOT data revealed 162 motorcyclists were killed last year, which accounted for 24% of all deadly traffic incidents in Colorado.

That was a 23% increase in motorcyclist deaths from 2023.

Packard pointed to statistics that showed 44 percent of Coloradans who died while riding a motorcycle were not wearing a helmet.

“I certainly respect one’s ability to make that choice. The math is really simple and the data shows that if you wear a helmet – if you wear protective gear – your chances of surviving that crash are far better,” said Packard. “From my experience, when you look off that motorcycle through a helmet, the view here in the state is just as good as if you’re doing without.”

Packard pointed to resources available to help motorcyclists in Colorado be a safer rider including this website loaded with resources, tips and ways to locate a motorcycle course in the state.

As for the overall causes of deadly crashes on Colorado roads, CSP continues to point to the same reason.“What causes these crashes ends up being excessive speed, careless and reckless driving and also just plain old inattentiveness.”

"I'm lucky I'm one of the survivors, most do not survive."

Denver7 shared the story of a Denver woman who was walking on a sidewalk only to be struck by a hit-and-run driver going around 70 mph. Watch her message to motorists in the video player below.

While down slightly in 2024, Coloradans taking the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs continues to be a major factor driving traffic deaths in the state.

CDOT reported 210 deaths due to impaired driving in 2024, which marks a 7 percent decrease from 2023.

Packard said CSP’s goal is to reduce fatal and injury crashes in Colorado that are caused by an impaired driver by 15 percent this year.

“About a third of the people who die in this state are at the hands of an impaired driver. I believe there’s no better opportunity for us to lean into than solving this problem to save a substantial amount of lives on Colorado’s roads and by solving this issue,” said Packard. “Just do the math. Even at 600 (deaths), that’s 180 lives we could save by stopping people from driving impaired.”

Also this week, CSP announced its statewide DUI team increased patrols in Pitkin and Garfield Counties during the X-Games and reported troopers made 52 traffic stops and arrested three impaired drivers.

The agency added that both Pitkin and Garfield Counties have seen 41 deadly crashes since 2020. 205 other crashes in those counties have resulted in serious bodily injury since 2020.

CSP said during Tuesday’s press briefing that Coloradans should expect to see more visible enforcement in an attempt to catch impaired drivers before a crash happens.

“We’ve got a big grey van that we can put an intoxilyzer in and drive across the state,” said Packard. “This won’t be a surprise. You’re not going to find a patrol car or that DUI van parked around a blind corner trying to surprise ya, everything we do this we are going to be out and upfront. We don’t want to have to arrest anybody. “

“The Colorado State Patrol in particular is going to lean really hard into solving this impaired driving problem in Colorado.”

Rebecca Green – the state director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado – pleaded with Coloradans to call a friend, take public transportation or find a rideshare solution instead of driving while impaired and potentially making a deadly decision that could devastate countless lives.

“45 years ago, two moms stood up and shared their story, and families came out of the woodwork to share that they too had been impacted by impaired driving,” said Green. “That's 45 years of us asking people to make a different choice. Now, if that worked alone, I'd be out of a job.”

A job that unfortunately continues because of the decisions Coloradans make on roads that tears families apart. It’s a deep pain felt by Clara Shelton.

“I'm here today to remind you that every number you see in these statistics about traffic fatalities represents one real life, one real person who had a family and friends who will never be the same in their absence,” said Shelton, a MADD national ambassador and volunteer with MADD Colorado.

In 2015, Shelton’s brother was an 18-year-old CU Boulder freshman when his life was cut short at the hands of a drunk driver.

“He and three friends were driving back to campus – all wearing their seat belts – and they were about 20 minutes away from CU Boulder on Highway 93 a drunk and drugged driver came hurtling at them way above the speed limit,” said Shelton.Her brother, Sam, endured multiple surgeries and remained in a coma for 73 days.“We never heard him speak or laugh again,” she said. “He died in January of 2016. My family and I recognized the nine-year anniversary just last Sunday.”

In Tuesday’s update, Shelton pointed to a potential technology solution to prevent Coloradans from ever getting a chance to drive drunk.

“ A few years ago, I was honored to be part of a team at MADD that helped pass the Halt Act at the national level. The HALT Act directs the federal government to require all new cars to come equipped with smart technology that passively, seamlessly and unobtrusively detects and stops impaired driving,” said Shelton. “This is technology that already exists that car companies could implement at any time if they wish to be part of the effort to prevent impaired driving.”

She said while the HALT Act was a bipartisan collaboration signed into law in 2021, deadlines have come and passed resulting in slow progress.

“The bill gave NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) three years to set the safety standards for this regulation. That deadline came and went in November of last year,” she added “Every moment that these regulations are delayed punted or ignored is a moment when we are losing people's family members on our roads.”According to MADD data, a person is killed or injured by a drunk driver in America every 78 seconds.

The dangers of Colorado’s roads struck home for CDOT in 2024 when two employees working to repair a street sign in Mesa County were struck and killed by a driver.

On September 4, 23-year-old Nathan Jones and 43-year-old Trenton Umberger – both Grand Junction residents – died when the driver of an SUV struck both CDOT workers on Front Street/US Highway 6 near milepost 40. A passenger of the SUV also died in the crash.

In that instance, impaired driving was not believed to be a factor – and the investigation was unfolding – but the deadly crash highlighted pleas made by officials for years: To pay better attention, slow down and be prepared to move over when approaching a construction zone.

“Because folks are failing to abide by the state's robust and straightforward Move Over Law,” said AAA’s Skyler McKinley during Tuesday’s briefing. “Last year Colonel Packard will tell you 11 state troopers were involved and struck by incidents while they were responding at the roadside.”

McKinley said AAA’s roadside assistance technicians see the effects of bad behaviors on Colorado’s highways.

“Luckily, we had a year last year where we didn't lose anybody. But they (AAA technicians) will tell you there are near misses to the hundreds in a weekly basis. A millisecond is really the only difference between a near miss and a strike and kill and that strike, too often keeps a technician from coming home for dinner.”

CDOT announced speed cameras will be installed at Colorado construction zones in an effort to "help reduce congestion that may result from traffic stops."

Sam Cole, CDOT traffic safety manager told Denver7 the cameras will roll out at part of an automated speed enforcement program as a way to "ticket people that are speeding."

"We're hoping that this new speed enforcement camera program that we're going to roll out in a select few construction zones this spring makes a big difference," added Cole.

McKinley implored drivers to stop ignoring traffic laws designed to keep everyone safe, including workers who keep Colorado’s roadways running smoothly.

“Every time you interact with our transportation system, remind yourself who makes it work, the people, the lives, their families. Every time you're frustrated with it, ask yourself how your behavior can endanger the folks without whom you'd be trapped at home," said McKinley. “My message to you is — if you don't care — if you only care about yourself, stay the hell off our roadways. We don't need you, and we don't need to lose these lives.”

Breakdown of 2024 Colorado traffic deaths | CDOT DATA

All deaths: 684 (5% decrease from 2023)

Deaths in passenger vehicles: 371 (10% decrease from 2023)

Motorcycle deaths: 162 (up 23% from 2023)

Impaired driving deaths: 210 (down 7% from 2023)

Unbuckled seat belt deaths: 183 (decrease of 15% from 2023)

Pedestrian deaths: 120 (down of 12% from 2023)

Bicycle deaths: 14 (decrease of 30% from 2023)

Construction zone deaths: 31 (up of 94% over 2023)

