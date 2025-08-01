'It's a train wreck': Denver7 is getting answers about the condition of Indiana Street in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Denver7 is getting answers about the traffic and road conditions on Indiana Street in Arvada.

On July 25, Denver7 | Your Voice traveled to Arvada to share the stories of community members there – the positive stories, the challenges and everything in between. Garrick George, an Arvada resident of 10 years, raised concerns about the condition of the area and wanted to know if the city was putting his tax dollars to work where he lives.

“I had to replace multiple struts on my car from potholes, and Indiana is a train wreck," George said. "Traffic is horrible."



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

George told Denver7 he feels like his tax dollars are going to the upkeep of Olde Towne Arvada, and he really wants to see improvements in his part of town.

“There's still lots of places they can put a little bit more money on the west side. Fix the roads,” he said.

Denver7 took George's concerns directly to the City of Arvada. A city official said Indiana Street is a “known problem area,” and they want to fix it, but it doesn’t belong to them.

According to the city, Indiana Street between West 64th Avenue to West 86th Parkway / Coal Creek Canyon Road is owned and operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Arvada does operate a small section of Indiana Street north of W 86th to W96th Avenue, and the city is “in the process of replacing some curb ramps and concrete in preparation for future paving on this section of the road.”

As for the rest of Indiana, the City of Arvada said it is advocating for CDOT to make improvements and wants to work with them to make it happen.

Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority A map of the proposed Jefferson Parkway Project.

A large portion of Indiana Street was intended to be part of the Jefferson Parkway. The project is on hold due to financing and environmental concerns.

The 10-mile stretch of the Jefferson Parkway would complete the Denver metro's 83-mile beltway. The goal was to improve traffic congestion and provide easier connectivity.

Denver7 has reached out to CDOT to find out if there are any plans to repair Indiana Street in the immediate future.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.