Driving You Crazy: Who's responsible for cleaning up a collision scene on the highways?

Darryl from Aurora writes, “What’s driving you crazy? I have noticed that once a crash scene is cleared all the debris is left in the street. Large chunks of glass and plastic are left in lanes of travel. Vehicle bumper covers and other parts are just moved to the curb. I'm wondering who's responsible for cleaning up a collision scene?”

The person responsible is typically the tow truck driver who responds to the scene. That person, or people if there are multiple tow truck drivers at a crash, is required to clear all of the crash debris to the best of their ability. However as you pointed out in your question, some tow drivers do not complete this task adequately. According to Colorado code, tow operators are required to have with them at least one shovel and one broom, among other equipment in their trucks for cleanup.

Some of that equipment includes liquid-absorbing substances that can absorb hazardous fluids and other materials. Depending on the extent of the damage, vehicles involved in a wreck could leak coolant, gasoline, engine oil and other fluids onto the ground. Usually, the cost of cleanup is included with the towing fee.

Representatives with Colorado Pubic Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates tow truck companies, told me they don't think there's is a requirement for post-crash clean up. Although I’m told it is possible that post-crash clean-up could be a requirement outlined in the contracts some towing carriers have with individual law enforcement agencies, but that likely varies from contract to contract.

Mountain Recovery, a heavy tow operator in Summit and Eagle Counties, said a responsible tow company will do its best to clean up after a crash. Sometimes, though, there are difficult circumstances that can make perfect cleanup complex.

“Accidents most often occur on busy highways, at night, in the rain with high amounts of traffic. It’s just these circumstances that can make accident cleanup such a challenging task for tow truck operators,” Mountain Recovery said.

Large items like a bumper or a wheel are usually loaded onto the tow truck. Much of the other solid debris like glass and small parts of the vehicle are swept up and shoveled into a bucket. I’ve also seen drivers scoop up the debris and dump it back into the wrecked vehicle.

The problem, for us as drivers, is when the tow driver doesn’t do a good job cleaning up all of that leftover debris. That metal and glass and fluid can cause another wreck or at the very least damage a vehicle and it can lead to environmental damage.

The problem that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has when a tow driver doesn’t cleanup is their maintenance workers have to come out and sweep up that debris at a later time. In the meantime, the litter is a major hazard and makes our highways look trashy.

If you notice any debris, you can report it to CDOT using this online form. Be as specific as possible with direction of travel and what exactly is the issue so maintenance workers can find the problem. By doing so, you could potentially prevent another crash or damage to someone else’s car.

Also remember that Colorado — as do most states — has the move-over law, which includes tow trucks. Move over means you are required to move over a lane before passing these emergency vehicles or drastically slow down if you're unable to change lanes.

