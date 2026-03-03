DENVER, Colo — Tommy from Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Could you please explain the difference between speed bumps and speed humps? The people on Knox Court between 6th and Alameda don’t know how to navigate them.”

Those things on Knox Ct aren’t speed humps or speed bumps. They are speed cushions and are a little different than the other two.

Speed bumps are small, abrupt vertically raised bumps we all loathe to go over. They are designed to have an impactful contact with vehicle tires so drivers will reduce their speed to single digits or barely moving while going over them. Some speed bumps are so vertical that a low profiled vehicles scrape on them. They are most often found in parking lots and residential areas where the risk of collision between vehicles and pedestrians is high.

Speed humps are much less aggressive in reducing speed than speed bumps. They rise up, but more parabolically than a speed bump and are longer in distance than bumps. They are intended to slow traffic on low volume, lower speed roadways to around 15 to 20 mph.

Speed cushions are like a speed hump but instead of stretching all the way across a street, they are segmented. The cutouts between the humps are specifically spaced as to slow down passenger vehicles like a speed hump while allowing for large vehicles with a wide wheel base, like a bus or fire truck, to drive past them at their usual speed. These cushions are designed to reduce vehicular speed to around 15 or 20 miles per hour and are typically used on key emergency response routes. A study of speed cushions from King County, WA found that the fire department response times were least affected by cushions compared to other traffic calming devices.

Lastly, a speed table is a midblock, raised part of the roadway designed to raise the entire vehicle to reduce speed. Speed tables are longer and most often taller than speed humps and are usually placed where pedestrians cross the roadway. Speed tables are often designed using pavers or other distinctive materials that help define the raised area for both drivers and pedestrians.

In the Fall of 2024, Knox Court was scheduled for repaving. The city took that opportunity to ask residents in the area what changes they would like to see along Knox Ct between Alameda and 8th Ave. The top 3 priorities were slowing vehicle speeds, adding a buffered bike lane and making it easier and safer to cross the street at the intersections. Survey participants were also asked how interested they were in removing on street parking along some parts of the corridor to improve the comfort and safety for all roadway users. Nearly half, 47% of respondents replied saying they were very interested in removing street parking. A total of 58% of respondents selected a score of 7 or higher out of 10 to remove street parking.

One of the concerns residents had when the parking went away was, could that lead to drivers wanting to speed down Knox Ct? I asked the city about that. Cyndi Karvaski, DOTI Marketing and Communications Specialist tells me, “The cushions have been shown to slow vehicles down. An evaluation of neighborhood bikeway treatments we did in 2025 showed speed cushions to be effective in slowing speeds, and it is a treatment we are going to continue to utilize.”

That is the main reason the speed cushions were installed. They provide a way to slow down drivers at the same time as allowing emergency vehicles and buses to use the same roadway without impediments.

Another concern for many municipalities when using speed cushions or speed humps is snow plowing. I asked the city what their plan is when it comes to plowing over these cushions.

Karvaski tells me, “Our rubber speed cushions are considered plow-friendly because they are lower, more flexible, and often removable compared to asphalt, allowing plow blades to pass over or around them without damage”.

