Driving You Crazy: Why not just make one long right turn lane on South Quebec at Evans/Warren?

Mike from Denver writes, “What's driving you crazy? The "right lane must turn right" signs along southbound Quebec at Warren and Evans. There are two signs as you approach that weirdly acute angled turn at Evans. One states the right turn only is at Warren which just goes to a gas station and Planet Fitness, then immediately another that doesn't specify Warren for the turn at Evans. About 90% of the time, the Warren sign is ignored and cars just keep driving the approximately 50 feet to the turn at Evans. If you follow the rules, but want to turn at Evans, you either need to force your way in to the Evans turn, or stop dead in the thru lane on SB Quebec and wait for an opening. Neither is ideal. Why not just make it a long right turn lane by removing the "at Warren" part of the sign to remove all confusion and lessen the constant issues?”

This is a tricky spot as you said Mike. When I went out to visit, I watched as most of the drivers who wanted to turn at either Warren or Evans get into the right lane before Warren. Maybe 1 of every 10 drivers did it the correct way by waiting until after Warren to move over to the right to go west on Evans.

This roadway is on the line of Arapahoe County and Denver with Arapahoe County talking the lead. When I talked to the Arapahoe County transportation department they told me they admit that this design with two nearby right turns is not an ideal situation, but after looking at traffic flow and signage jointly with the City and County of Denver, they determined this current configuration was found to be the best alternative for safety and efficient traffic operations for both intersections.

Like you pointed out, the correct way to make the two right turns is use the first right only lane to turn right at Warren and stay in the right through lane and only merge right to the right turn only lane to go right at Evans.

The Arapahoe County engineers tells me there are some unusual challenges and constraints they took in consideration when deciding how to lay out the signage and turning. The intersection at Evans/Iliff with Quebec isn’t a typical 90-degree intersection. It has both horizontal and vertical transitions so the streets could align at the intersection. There are also some hills with significant vertical grades that limit roadway geometry and access locations to both Warren and Evans that require walls on the west side of Quebec as compared to the flatter side to the east.

One of the other unforeseen complications here is that the gas station right there, more often than not, has some of the lowest gas prices in the state. That brings in a large influx of drivers looking to save money and adds to the congestion and turning confusion. To help with traffic flow, the pair of traffic signals have been tied together operationally as less distance is available for both of the right turn lanes. However, if traffic volumes increase to the point where queued traffic is routinely stacking up before Warren Ave, I’m told one of the potential solutions would be to restrict or eliminate the access to both Planet Fitness and the gas station from Quebec St, an option neither business is interested in seeing.

Arapahoe County traffic tells me their review of alternatives on safety indicate there is a higher number of accidents and incident and operational delays when drivers queue through the adjacent signal, as compared to the current signage of the right lane must turn right at Warren Dr.

So, until traffic volumes increase dramatically, the current configuration will stay in place. Until then, remember to watch for right turning drivers going to Evans blowing past the right at Warren. If there is a conflict where a driver doesn’t turn right and hits someone merging over, they would most likely be at fault.

