CDOT warns of heavy mountain traffic this President's Day weekend amid forecasted heavy snow

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is urging drivers to be prepared if they plan on traveling to the mountains this President's Day weekend.

President's Day weekend is one of the busiest mountain travel holidays in the state, according to CDOT. This holiday weekend, the mountains are expected to see heavy snow, along with strong winds and blowing snow that could make travel difficult.

According to CDOT, 1,074,205 vehicles passed through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel in January, equaling an average of 34,652 per day. CDOT expects to see another million travelers pass through the tunnel this month.



February is a challenging month for motorists along the I-70 mountain corridor due to winter conditions. In February 2024, there were 46 reported passenger vehicle crashes on the corridor, according to CDOT, and I-70 was closed for a total of 15 hours due to crashes and emergency response.

CDOT has determined that for every hour the I-70 corridor is closed, it can have an economic impact of $2 million.

Colorado's Traction Law is in effect at all times on the I-70 mountain corridor from September through May between Dotsero and Morrison. It requires all vehicles to have 3/16ths of an inch tread depth on their tires and at least one of the following:



4WD or AWD vehicle

Tires with mud and snow designation (M+S icon)

Winter tires (mountain snowflake icon)

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer

Chains or approved traction device

According to CDOT, drivers who don't comply with the Traction Law could face a fine of more than $130. If they block the roadway due to improper equipment, they may be fined more than $650.

“Motorists who are unprepared for winter conditions can cause closures, lengthen travel times and increase their risk for slide-outs and crashes,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT Winter Wise communications manager, in a statement. “Drivers need to slow down, leave plenty of space for the vehicle in front of them, use caution around snowplows and large vehicles and make sure they have the proper tires and tread.”

What you should have in your car if you are traveling to the mountains

A winter car survival kit is always important to have during a Colorado winter, especially for traveling over extended periods of time. Here’s a list of things to have handy from the National Weather Service and the Colorado State Patrol.

Before you go:



Gas up or plug in: Fill up your tank and make sure you have a full charge on your hybrid or electric vehicle the night before you travel to keep the battery temperature at optimal range in case you are stranded in the cold

Inspect your tires: Colorado's Traction Law requires all tires to have at least 3/16" of tread depth

Keep your tires inflated t your manufacturer's recommended inflation pressure: Remember, when temperatures drop, so does tire pressure

Refill all of your vehicle's fluids, including a "winter" windshield wiper fluid with de icer.

Keep in your car:

A snow shovel, broom and ice scraper

Sand or kitty littler in the event you get stuck

Jumper cables

Flashlight with extra batteries

Warning devices (emergency markers)

An extra set of warm gear, gloves, etc.

Extra blankets

Water and non-perishable food

Keep a standard first-aid kit in your vehicle

What to do if you get stranded:

Stay with your vehicle

Let your car be seen by putting markers on the antenna or window

Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning: Make sure our exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm

Don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space

For the latest travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.

Denver7's Jeff Anastasio contributed to this report.