Denver Summit FC to play its first-ever home match at Empower Field. Here's how you can get tickets

DENVER — Denver Summit FC, the city's upstart National Women's Soccer League team, will play its first-ever home match at Empower Field at Mile High.

The match will be played Saturday, March 28 at 12 p.m. MT. Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 for the match being billed "The Kickoff" and can be purchased on the Summit FC website.

The club made the announcement in a press conference at the NFL stadium on Monday.

Denver’s first-ever women’s sports franchise has been met with extraordinary demand since it was announced in January. The club said it shattered NWSL expansion records by selling 15,000 season ticket deposits for the 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards it expects to open in the spring of 2028.

After opening play at Empower Field, the team will play its home games in a temporary stadium in Centennial that broke ground in June.

The club's marketing blitz has included assembling an ownership group consisting of investment firms, high-profile business executives and Colorado sports icons. It has named a head coach and signed a trio of players to its roster: Forward and Colorado native Ally Watt, midfielder Lourdes Bosch and its first international acquisition, Nahikari García from Spain.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

