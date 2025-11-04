Thairo Estrada's $7 million option for 2026 declined by Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada's $7 million option for 2026 was declined Monday by the Colorado Rockies, triggering a $750,000 buyout to the second baseman, who would be arbitration eligible if the team tenders him a contract.

Estrada agreed in January to a deal that called for a $3.25 million salary in 2025 and guaranteed $4 million.

A 29-year-old veteran of parts of seven major league seasons, Estrada hit .253 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 39 games.

He didn't make his season debut until May 30 after his right wrist was fractured when he was hit by a 97.1 mph pitch from Texas' Kumar Rocker on March 20. He was sidelined between July 7 and 25 by a strained right thumb and his season ended Aug. 5 when he strained his right hamstring while running out a double-play grounder against Toronto.

___

