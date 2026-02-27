DENVER — Calling all fantasy readers! Denver sports teams are ready to celebrate you, as the Colorado Rockies announced they will add a “Fourth Wing night” to their theme nights this season. The Colorado Avalanche also hosted a similar event earlier this season and the Denver Nuggets plan to do the same in April.

"Fourth Wing" is a fantasy romance series written by Colorado Springs author Rebecca Yarros. It was first published in 2023, and it quickly became a viral sensation across social media. Now, the series includes three installments, with a fourth currently in production.

Social media apps like TikTok helped create a community of fans of Yarros’ series. The series also inspired two Colorado sisters, Nicole Holleman and Lexi Ayala, to create a podcast diving deeper into the world of fantasy novels.

“We weren't ready to leave it once we finished the pages, and so we decided to start a deep dive podcast,” Ayala explained.

“We approach these books very much as 'Your English class meets your best friend's chaotic group text,'" said Holleman. "It's us talking about really in-depth magic systems and character analysis, about what it means to be a woman in power and all of these things while also making jokes. I think that really resonated with a lot of people."

Denver sports teams celebrate fantasy readers in Colorado with special theme nights

Fantasy Fangirls now produces a weekly podcast for hundreds of thousands of followers. They have created this space for readers to come together to explore books beyond the pages. The sisters were also very excited to attend the "Fourth Wing" theme night by the Colorado Avalanche in November.

“Reading is typically something that you experience alone. However, the love for these books, I'll say specifically 'Fourth Wing,' and the incredible community that has come around that and being able to make it an in-person thing is truly great,” Ayala said.

"It's harder to make friends as an adult, so having that community event — I know some people who went alone to these sports events and they just make friends, and I think that's so awesome," Holleman said.

There are two more sporting theme night events coming up for fans this spring: The Nuggets will host their “Fourth Wing Night” on April 8 and the Colorado Rockies will host a theme night for "Fourth Wing" readers in May.

You can find more about the Fantasy Fangirls podcast on social media or their website.