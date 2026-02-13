Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Left-hander José Quintana finalizes $6 million, 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 8, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with veteran left-hander José Quintana on Thursday.

Quintana, who turned 37 last month, went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA last year in 24 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

In his 14-year career, Quintana is 113-110 with a 3.76 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2016 for the White Sox.

Quintana is the career leader among Colombian-born pitchers in games (383), starts (357), wins (113), innings pitched (2,101.1) and strikeouts (1,816).

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rockies put right-hander Jeff Criswell on the 60-day injured list.

