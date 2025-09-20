Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rockies win 7-6 to hand the Angels their eighth straight loss

The win saves the Rockies from having the most losses in the MLB Modern Era. That title remains with the 2024 Chicago White Sox (41-121).
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle had a tying two-run single and scored the go-ahead run on Ezequiel Tovar's sacrifice fly in a four-run sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Friday night.

Tyler Freeman had three hits, including a double, and Hunter Goodman had an RBI triple for Colorado, which snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-14 in September.

The Angels have lost eight straight games.

Goodman's first-inning triple brought Freeman across to start the scoring, and Blaine Crim brought in another on a sacrifice fly.

Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman both went deep in the second inning to bring the Angels ahead 3-2, but Freeman's second hit of the game brought the tying run across for Colorado.

The Rockies bullpen combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of starter Bradley Blalock (2-5), who allowed eight hits and six earned runs while striking out four. Victor Vodnik earned his ninth save of the year.

Mitch Farris (1-2) took the loss in his fourth career start, allowing eight hits and seven runs with five strikeouts.

Key moment

After Los Angeles had a three-run fifth inning, the Rockies immediately answered with four runs, including two sacrifice flies.

Key stat

Hunter Goodwin's 61 extra-base hits are the most in a single season by a Rockies primary catcher in franchise history. He is the third Rockies player since 2022 to have 60 or more extra-base hits in a season, joining Tovar (75, 2024) and C.J. Cron (60, 2022).

Up next

Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-10, 5.01) faces Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-14, 6.73) in the second game of the three-game series.

