Langford homer ends no-hit bid and gives Rangers 2-1 win over Colorado after Rockies fired manager

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Texas to end a no-hit bid by the Colorado Rockies in their first game after manager Bud Black was fired, and the Rangers went on to a 2-1 win Monday night.

Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2-4) walked the first batter he faced in his seventh big league start, then retired 15 in a row before getting into trouble in the sixth. He issued another leadoff walk, though there with two outs when Langford went deep.

The Rockies fell to 7-34 with their ninth loss in 10 games.

Texas starter Tyler Mahle (4-1) struck out five and walked one in his 6 1/3 innings.

Jacob Webb finished the ninth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam for his first save. Closer Luke Jackson was struck on his right hand by a 111-mph comeback liner on his first pitch and an infield single for Ryan McMahon.

Colorado had taken a 1-0 lead in its first game with interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who had been the third base coach. Hunter Goodman had a leadoff single in the second and scored on a two-out single by Nick Martini.

Langford's homer was the only hit allowed by Dollander in his six innings. The ninth overall pick from the 2023 amateur draft struck out seven while throwing 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Key moment

Langford's seventh homer of the season was a 412-foot drive into the Rangers' bullpen in right-center field.

Key stat

Mahle's 1.47 ERA is the second-best in the majors, but this was his first win in his five starts. The Rangers were shut out twice at home during that span.

Up next

Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (0-4, 6.41 ERA) pitches Tuesday night. Rangers right-hander Jake Leiter (2-2, 5.09) is winless in his last three starts since winning his first two.

