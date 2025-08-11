Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss Saturday

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled off the wall in left with one out in the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 6-5 victory over Colorado on Saturday night, the Rockies' sixth straight loss.

Geraldo Perdomo had his third hit off the game, a double to right-center off Jimmy Herget (0-2) with one out in the ninth. Gurriel followed with the drive off the wall to easily score Perdomo. Gurriel drove in three runs, the first two with a sacrifice fly and a single.

Andrew Hoffmann (1-0), just acquired from Kansas City, threw eight pitches in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first victory in the majors.

Corbin Carroll homered for the third straight game. He connected off Bradley Blalock for his 25th homer, tying his career high set two years ago when he was National League Rookie of the Year.

Carroll homered on his bobblehead night, a Star Wars-themed occasion that drew 38,337 to watch two sub-.500 teams. He also scored from first on Ketel Marte's double to right in the third.

Brenton Doyle hit a two-run homer off Eduardo Rodríguez as part of a three-run Colorado second inning. Doyle's ninth homer of the season cleared the high center-field wall.

Kyle Farmer, Warming Bernabel and Ezequiel Tovar drove in the other Rockies runs.

Rodríguez lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and five runs and walking five.

Blalock went 4 2/3, allowing seven hits and five runs. He walked three and struck out four.

Key moment

Gurriel's drive over the head of left fielder Jordan Beck won the game.

Key stat

The Rockies have allowed five or more runs in 14 straight games.

Up next

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (2-4, 6.59) opposes RHP Brandon Pfaadt (11-7, 5.02) on Sunday in the series finale.

