Guerrero and Blue Jays rout Rockies 20-1 to cap Coors Field barrage

DENVER (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits, including a home run, and Davis Schneider went deep twice as the Toronto Blue Jays capped their Coors Field onslaught Wednesday with a 20-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The first-place Blue Jays finished with five homers and 24 hits to set a major league record with 63 hits in a three-game series. They established a franchise mark with 45 runs in the three-game set.

Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement also homered for the AL East leaders, who outscored the Rockies 45-6 in the series and are 26-11 since June 25. Toronto hit 13 home runs in the series.

Are Dick and Walker Monfort watching this joke at Coors Field and thinking this is OK? Is Bill Schmidt seeing this and not thinking he should be fired immediately? This is an embarrassment to pro sports.#Rockies @DenverChannel — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) August 6, 2025

Ty France had four doubles and Clement added four hits. Bichette and Schneider had four RBIs apiece.

Guerrero extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest current streak in the American League.

Toronto scored its final eight runs in the ninth inning off Colorado catcher Austin Nola, who gave up eight hits — including homers by Schneider and Clement.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Bichette hit a three-run homer off Kyle Freeland (2-12) in the third for a 3-1 lead. Nathan Lukes had a two-run triple in the fifth and Schneider homered off Angel Chivilli to begin a five-run sixth. Guerrero connected in the eighth.

Bichette and Daulton Varsho, who did not play Wednesday, both had three homers in the series.

Guerrero went 8 for 17 with two homers and four RBIs. Bichette was 7 for 17 with 10 RBIs, and Lukes was 6 for 13 with six RBIs.

Key moment

Bichette's homer to center field with two outs in the third opened the floodgates.

Key stat

Toronto scored at least 10 runs in each game of the series.

Up next

Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.39 ERA) faces Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 3.29) in a meeting of likely Hall of Famers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (0-5, 6.18 ERA) opposes Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (8-12, 5.48) on Friday in Phoenix.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB