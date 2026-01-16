Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalized their $8 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

Lorenzen gets a $7.75 million million salary this year, and the deal includes a $9 million club option for 2027 with a $250,000 buyout plus award bonuses.

Right-hander Bradley Blalock was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

Lorenzen, 34, was 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Kansas City, which guaranteed him $7 million in a one-year deal. He earned an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings and games pitched.

Lorenzen struck out a career-high 127 in 141 2/3 innings, but also tied for the major league lead with 12 wild pitches.

Colorado has lost 101 or more games in each of the past three years, including a major league-high 119 in 2025. It's last winning record was 91-72 in 2018.

Paul DePodesta was hired as Colorado’s president of baseball operations in November, and Warren Schaeffer was promoted to full-time manager after finishing last season as the interim skipper.

The current nucleus for the rebuilding Rockies includes All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The team also selected shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Lorenzen broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2015. He is 54-55 with a 4.08 ERA in 395 career appearances, also pitching for Texas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels.

Lorenzen was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 2023. He threw a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, striking out five and issuing four walks in a 7-0 victory over Washington.

He would get $100,000 each for winning an MVP award or Cy Young Award and $50,000 for second through fifth in the voting. Lorenzen also would earn $100,000 apiece for BBWAA Reliever of the Year and Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year, and $50,000 for second through fifth in the BBWAA voting and second or third in the Rivera/Hoffman.

He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year and $25,000 each for All-Star selection and winning a Gold Glove.

