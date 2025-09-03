Freeland, Chapman, Adames ejected after Devers hits 30th home run in Giants' 7-4 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Rafael Devers hit his 30th home run and Rockies starter Kyle Freeland took issue with Devers' celebration, leading to the ejections of Freeland, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman in the first inning of the Giants' 7-4 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night.

Devers admired his high-arcing 2-run shot. Freeland (3-14) exchanged words with Devers on his way to first, leading to a fracas and subsequent ejections.

Devers moved from first base to third base, his first time playing third this season.

Christian Koss moved from second base to shortstop, while Casey Schmitt replaced Adames in the lineup and Koss at second base. Dominic Smith replaced Chapman in the lineup and Devers at first.

Antonio Senzatela relieved Freeland, who did not record an out.

Schmitt hit a solo home run in the fifth, his 10th of the season. Three batters later, Wilmer Flores hit a 2-run home run, his 15th. Patrick Bailey hit a 2-run shot in the eighth.

Logan Webb (13-9) pitched five innings of two-run ball for the Giants. Ryan Walker got the save, his 13th.

Hunter Goodman hit a two-run home run and pair of RBI singles.

Key moment

Devers' home run and the ensuing ejections.

Key stat

Devers' 30th home run marks the first time since Barry Bonds in 2004 that a player has hit 30 home runs in a season playing for the Giants. Devers — who was traded from the Boston Red Sox on June 15 — hit 15 with the Giants and 15 with the Red Sox. Adames has 26 exclusively for the Giants.

Up next

LHP Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.18 ERA) will start on Tuesday for the Giants against Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-12, 6.14).