Drew Gilbert homers and gets 4 hits as Giants top Rockies 8-2

DENVER (AP) — Drew Gilbert had a career-high four hits, including one of San Francisco's three home runs, and the surging Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday.

Rafael Devers and Willy Adames also went deep for San Francisco (69-69), which has won eight of nine to pull within five games of the New York Mets for the last National League playoff berth.

Gilbert, who made his major league debut Aug. 8, has seven hits over the past two games.

Kai-Wei Teng (2-3) allowed two runs and struck out a career-best eight in 5 1/3 innings, his longest major league outing. Teng was making a spot start for the Giants in place of injured Carson Whisenhunt.

Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt exited with a bruised right elbow after getting hit by a pitch from starter Chase Dollander.

Dollander (2-12) plunked two batters and walked three in five innings for the Rockies (39-99), on the verge of their third straight 100-loss season.

Devers hit a solo homer in the first, his 29th of the season, and Gilbert added a two-run shot in the third. Dollander walked home a run in the fifth and Dominic Smith made it 6-0 with a two-run single.

Yanquiel Fernández's RBI double in the sixth made it 6-2, but Adames answered with his 26th homer, a two-run shot in the seventh.

Key moments

Teng thwarted Colorado in consecutive innings. The Rockies had runners on the corners with one out in the second, but he struck out Kyle Karros and Fernández. In the third, Teng fanned Hunter Goodman and Jordan Beck after a pair of one-out singles.

Key stats

San Francisco extended its home run streak to 15 games, longest in the majors this season. The previous time the Giants homered in 15 straight games was July 22 to Aug. 7, 2001.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (12-9, 3.16 ERA) faces Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28) on Tuesday night.

