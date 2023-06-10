Wilt Chamberlain's family rooting on Nuggets, Nikola Jokic as he continues to break records

DENVER — As millions across the nation are tuning in as the Denver Nuggets inch closer to winning their first NBA title, the family of NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain – some of whom live in Colorado Springs – are also keeping a close eye on the action.

"Right now, it's all about Nuggets nation. We have no problem at all with this guy breaking some records," said Lamont Lewis, Chamberlain's nephew, referencing Nikola Jokic's historic postseason, which includes breaking some of Chamberlains records.

In Game 3 against Miami, Jokic became the first player in history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game, joining Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Mark Avery/AP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, and Wilt Chamberlain on April 6, 1984 in Los Angeles.

Jokic has done it three times this post season.

In Game 4 of the Finals Friday night, The Joker became the first player in NBA history to record at least 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a single postseason.

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Jokic recorded his 8th triple double, passing Chamberlain for most in a single postseason.

"My uncle has so many records ... so he's got plenty to share and I can't think of a better person right now to take some of those records than Joker, Lewis said. "He's playing phenomenal, class act, generational talent. Kudos to him. We have no problem at all with this guy breaking some records ... we're proud of him."

It's not too hard to get behind a star like Jokic.

In most postgame interviews after he's broken a record, Jokic shrugs it off and responds humbly like he did after becoming the first player to record a 30-20-10 game in the Finals.

"To be honest, I just think it's a win," Jokic told reporters. "I don't care, it's just a stat."

Lewis says it's a bit of a reminder of his uncle and is one reason why it's easy to root Joker on.

PAUL VATHIS/AP FILE - Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading "100" in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored 100 points in a single game. It might be the closest thing the NBA has to a single-game record that will never be broken. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

"My uncle was the same way. A lot of people thought that he was trying to get these records and that's all he cared about. But, just like Joker, he really wasn't like that at all," Lewis said. "He really cared about winning. He tried as best he could to win as many championships as he could. So, I know my uncle would look and say, you know, 'That's the type of guy that I don't mind taking a few of my records down because he is a class act.'"

"So [I'm] really proud ... I can't think of a better person. This guy's not about himself. He's all about the team and that's what basketball is all about."