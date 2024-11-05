Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Westbrook scores 21 points, Jokic has a triple-double and the Nuggets beat the Raptors 121-119

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Raptors Nuggets Basketball
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and played smothering defense on the final play of the game, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 121-119.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double in four games for Denver, which played without Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) and lost Aaron Gordon to a right calf strain in the first quarter.

The Nuggets trailed 109-98 with 5:45 left but rallied to take a 118-117 lead on Peyton Watson's 3-pointer. The teams traded baskets and Julian Strawther split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.

More Denver Nuggets coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ball Arena

rocky the mountain lion, r m

r m