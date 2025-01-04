Wembanyama denies Jokic in closing seconds as Spurs beat Nuggets 113-110

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama stole Nikola Jokic's pass with 4 seconds left, and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-110.

Wembanyama finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds to help the Spurs overcome a big night from Jokic.

The three-time MVP had 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 15th triple-double.

San Antonio led by one with 17 seconds left and Denver had a chance to win. Jokic tried to pass to a teammate but Wembanyama intercepted it and fed Devin Vassell for a game-sealing dunk.