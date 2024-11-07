Watson seals 124-122 win for Nuggets with blocked shot in final second, handing Thunder 1st loss

DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, Peyton Watson blocked a shot in the closing seconds after missing a pair of free throws at the other end and the injury-riddled Denver Nuggets rallied to beat Oklahoma City 124-122 to hand the Thunder their first loss of the season.

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 20 rebounds and 16 assists as the Nuggets rebounded from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter.

Michael Porter Jr. came up big after a slow start, scoring 21 of his 24 points in the second half in a game where the Nuggets were without power forward Aaron Gordon (strained calf) and point guard Jamal Murray (concussion protocol).