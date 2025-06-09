Building up the Broncos, baffled by the Nuggets, and burn down the Rockies | Talk of the Town

DENVER — We’ve hit the doldrums of summer, but as Colorado’s professional baseball team continues to flounder, the Denver7 Sports Team found out this week the Broncos are leading the NFL in a fairly significant category.

“We just wrapped up week two of OTAs and the best thing I heard out there is that the Broncos have 86-percent roster retention from last season,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “Also, this roster is ranked as the 9th best roster in the NFL. This is great to hear that this roster is in the top third of the NFL as we go into the season.”

Denver7 Sports

“That’s the number one retention rate in all of the NFL,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild added. “What they’re doing is they’re finding the best route to winning in the NFL: draft, develop, then execute.”

“I think the roster retention just shows how much of a better spot the Broncos are in especially from two years ago,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said.

Summer is supposed to be a slow time in the sports world, which makes us wonder — why is it taking the Nuggets so long to hire a general manager?

“Who else do you need to talk to?” Rothschild asked. “Everybody’s been available that you could want to talk to. Honestly you can’t make an argument to me right now that would make sense as to why they’ve taken this long to name a GM.”

“I do believe that Ben Tenzer is probably the guy,” King said. “But because of how bad it went with Calvin Booth I think Josh Kroenke is maybe a little big gun-shy.”

Denver7 Sports

As for the Rockies, the visions of their lone winning streak this season are fading into the rear-view mirror – and the Denver7 Sports crew is left to wonder if the team isn’t better off calling up their entire minor league system to see what sort of talent they may have for the future.

“We have requested officially to ask Monfort to address the fans and tell us what he intends to do to change the direction of this franchise,” Bienvenu said. “This season’s over. I don’t want to see another player named Kinley, Arcia, Estrada, Farmer, or Freeman play another inning for this team. Bring everybody up!”

Denver7 Sports

“At least they only play 162 games,” Rothschild added.



For a fresh take on Colorado sports this summer, check out Denver7 Talk of the Town in the video player below: