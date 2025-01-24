Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Watch Nikola Jokic sink one of the longest shots in NBA history on an insane statistical night

Posted
Kings Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is congratulated after making a 3-point basket from 75 feet away as time ran out in the third quarter by forward Peyton Watson in an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kings Nuggets Basketball

DENVER — Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made one of the longest shots in NBA history and put up a stat line not seen in more than a half-century – all in one game Thursday night.

According to ESPN, Jokic became just the second player ever – and first since NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 – to put up at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

He had 35, 22 and 17 in Denver's 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings Thursday at Ball Arena.

Three of those points were absolutely electric, coming on a three-quarter-court heave at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

As of late Thursday, the official NBA box score from the game credited Jokic with a 66-foot make. However, an NBA court is 94 feet long and Jokic launched the ball from near the opposite free throw line, which is 15 feet from the baseline.

Thus, the rough eye test from this writer puts the shot closer to 80 feet, which would put Jokic in contention for one of the five or six longest shots in league history, according to this list.

And, in typical Jokic fashion, he told a reporter later: "I knew it was going in."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.