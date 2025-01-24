Watch Nikola Jokic sink one of the longest shots in NBA history on an insane statistical night

DENVER — Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made one of the longest shots in NBA history and put up a stat line not seen in more than a half-century – all in one game Thursday night.

According to ESPN, Jokic became just the second player ever – and first since NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 – to put up at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

Nikola Jokic just dropped the SECOND-EVER 35/20/15 game in NBA history 😮



Wilt Chamberlain dropped the first one in 1968. pic.twitter.com/AOp9i013Zi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2025

He had 35, 22 and 17 in Denver's 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings Thursday at Ball Arena.

Three of those points were absolutely electric, coming on a three-quarter-court heave at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

OH MY JOKIĆ JOKIĆ JOKIĆ 😱😱😱



HITS A NONCHALANT HEAVE FROM 3/4 COURT!! pic.twitter.com/6nn3f6kU4c — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2025

As of late Thursday, the official NBA box score from the game credited Jokic with a 66-foot make. However, an NBA court is 94 feet long and Jokic launched the ball from near the opposite free throw line, which is 15 feet from the baseline.

Thus, the rough eye test from this writer puts the shot closer to 80 feet, which would put Jokic in contention for one of the five or six longest shots in league history, according to this list.

And, in typical Jokic fashion, he told a reporter later: "I knew it was going in."