Watch Nikola Jokic pour a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during postgame interview

DENVER — The championship mood was palpable in the bowels of Ball Arena after the Nuggets sealed their first-ever NBA title.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – typically stoic after games, even moments after shattering records – let loose during postgame news conferences Monday night.

During Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's session with reporters in the media room, Jokic crashed the party. He poured a beer over Caldwell-Pope's head in the middle of the interview.

Nikola Jokic poured a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head during his postgame interview 🤣pic.twitter.com/HGh7mSvkvv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

