Watch Nikola Jokic pour a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during postgame interview

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – typically stoic after games, even moments after shattering records – let loose during postgame news conferences Monday night.
Posted: 10:44 PM, Jun 12, 2023
Updated: 2023-06-13 00:50:33-04
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic

DENVER — The championship mood was palpable in the bowels of Ball Arena after the Nuggets sealed their first-ever NBA title.

During Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's session with reporters in the media room, Jokic crashed the party. He poured a beer over Caldwell-Pope's head in the middle of the interview.

