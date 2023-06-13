Watch Nikola Jokic pour a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during postgame interview

DENVER — The championship mood was palpable in the bowels of Ball Arena after the Nuggets sealed their first-ever NBA title.
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – typically stoic after games, even moments after shattering records – let loose during postgame news conferences Monday night.
During Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's session with reporters in the media room, Jokic crashed the party. He poured a beer over Caldwell-Pope's head in the middle of the interview.
Nikola Jokic poured a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head during his postgame interview 🤣pic.twitter.com/HGh7mSvkvv— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023
Adam Silver, Nikola Jokic
Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
NBA Finals Basketball
Denver Nuggets players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, reacts after his team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., center, right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy next to Jamal Murray, center left, after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
NBA Finals Basketball
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
NBA Finals Basketball
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Stan Kroenke
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, center, holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Michael Porter Jr.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)
Jack Dempsey/AP
Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP