Photos: Denver Nuggets win first-ever NBA championship

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, reacts after his team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., center, right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy next to Jamal Murray, center left, after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, center, holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool) Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next