Nuggets championship parade set for Thursday: Here's the route, schedule

DENVER — We now know when Nuggets fans will come together to celebrate the team's first-ever NBA title.

The festivities start at 9 a.m. with a rally at Civic Center Park that will include live music, Nuggets season highlight reels and more.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. It will head southeast on 17th before turning right on Broadway and ending at Civic Center Park. It's the same route as the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade a year ago.

At Civic Center Park, another ceremony honors the 2023 NBA Champs. The Nuggets' cheerleaders, mascot, ownership and more will join the team's players and coaches.

You can see more information from the city here.

Denver Nuggets / City and County of Denver

What to know: Road closures

The city lists the following road closures on the day of the parade:



14th Ave between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight

Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight

Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m.– 5 p.m.

17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, 8:45 a.m. - noon

Broadway from 17th Ave to 13th Ave, 8:45 a.m. – noon

Bannock Street will also be closed from Colfax to 14th Avenue from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.

What to know: Attending in person

Officials in Denver anticipated as many as 500,000 flocked to the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the Avs in 2022. With a similar crowd likely to turn out for the Nuggets' historic championship win, parking will be limited.

If you're planning to attend in person, bring sunscreen, lots of water and your favorite Nuggets gear (definitely a hat!). Water will not be readily available. There is no seating.

There will be designated areas provided for people with disabilities impacting their mobility, according to the city:



17th and Wynkoop on the SW side of the street in front of Union Station - accessible by public transportation at Union Station

SE corner of 17th and Curtis - accessible by public transportation at Convention Center Station

What to know: Watching from afar

Denver7 will stream the parade and celebrations throughout the morning and afternoon on Denver7+.

The live coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. on Denver7, Denver7.com and Denver7+, our free streaming app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV. If you need help setting this up, click here for easy instructions.

You can also watch it live on the Denver7 app for your phone.