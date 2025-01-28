Vucevic helps the Bulls hold off Jokic and the Nuggets for a 129-121 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Denver Nuggets their second straight loss with a 129-121 victory.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points and Lonzo Ball had 18 for Chicago, which had lost seven of eight. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points.

The Bulls went 24 for 53 from 3-point range and had seven players score in double figures.

Denver wasted another impressive performance by Nikola Jokic, who had 33 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his sixth triple-double in his last seven games.