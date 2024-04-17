Nuggets to play Lakers in first round of NBA playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday on Denver7

The Denver Nuggets will once again clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason, and Game 1 of the series will air on Denver7.

The first-round matchup between the two teams was locked in Tuesday night when the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA's play-in tournament.

With the win, Los Angeles secured the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference bracket. Denver tied for the best regular season record in the conference and earned the No. 2 seed.



The Nuggets will have home-court advantage for the series. Game 1 will be played on Saturday at Ball Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 MST. You can watch a special edition of Denver7 News at 5 before the game and stick around for highlights and other news after the game.

Denver swept LA in the Western Conference Finals last year en route to its first-ever title. It marked the first time in eight postseason series that the Nuggets were able to advance past the Lakers. You can go in-depth on the postseason history between the two teams here.

The last time the two teams played each other this season was March 2, when the Nuggets won 124-114. Lakers star Lebron James became the first player in league history to eclipse 40,000 points in the contest.

