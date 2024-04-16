Nikola Jokic had a wholesome answer when asked about rest time before Nuggets’ playoff series

The Denver Nuggets begin their first-round playoff series Saturday against either the Los Angeles Lakers or New Orleans Pelicans.

They get their chance for an encore to last year’s dominant postseason run that culminated in the franchise’s first title. Nikola Jokic in particular had an incredible postseason, shattering records en route to being named NBA Finals MVP.

After the Nuggets’ season-finale win over Memphis to secure the No. 2 seed in the West, the Serbian superstar was asked if he is excited about the return of playoff basketball.

Jokic, a family man and rarely one to show emotion in an interview setting, had a wholesome answer.

“To be honest, I'm excited – I need to head home, we opened the pool yesterday or two days ago, so I'm kind of excited to spend a couple of days with my daughter in the pool,” he said. “So that’s, for me, exciting right now.”

The Nuggets will get a total of six days’ rest during the NBA’s play-in tournament this week, which will decide the final two playoff seeds in each conference. The Lakers and Pelicans play Tuesday night to determine who the Nuggets will host in the opening round.

Following an 82-game season, Jokic said the rest is welcome.

“It’s gonna help just to heal up, just to [make it so] you want to play again – get the joy back, we’ll say it like that,” he said.

Jokic rides a hot hand into these playoffs. He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season, posting 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists over four contests.

Jokic is the betting favorite to win his third NBA Most Valuable Player Award in four seasons, according to several sportsbooks.