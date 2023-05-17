Nuggets-Lakers: A look at the long playoff history between Denver and LA

As the Denver Nuggets tip off their Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, we’re taking a look back at the lengthy postseason history between the two franchises.

The 2023 series marks the fourth time the two teams have squared off in the conference finals since 1971 – tied for the most such matchups between any two teams, according to SportsCenter.

Most Conference Finals matchups since 1971:



🏀 Lakers-Nuggets: 4

🏀 Celtics-Heat: 4

🏀 Celtics-76ers: 4

🏀 Lakers-Spurs: 4 pic.twitter.com/u8Ljn62Gjr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2023

Denver and LA have met seven times in total in the postseason, and, spoiler alert: It’s not exactly banner material for Nuggets fans.

The Nuggets have lost all seven of their playoff series against the Lakers.

Here’s a look at each series, starting back in 1979 when the first round series was just three games:

1979 Western Conference First Round

The Nuggets and Lakers split the first two games of the series before the Nuggets lost Game 3 – and the series – in Denver. A Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hook shot with 12 seconds to go proved to be the game-winner.

See the full series stats here.

1985 Western Conference Finals

The Lakers win in five games, thanks in part to an injury to Nuggets superstar Alex English, who racked up 93 points in two-plus games before leaving Game 3. Even with English in the lineup, the Lakers dominated the series en route to a championship win over the Boston Celtics.

See the full series stats here.

Nick Ut/ASSOCIATED PRESS Los Angeles Lakers' James Worthy slams home his point, Wednesday night, May 21, 1985 in Inglewood, Calif., despite the defense of the Denver Nuggets' Elston Turner during the fifth and final game of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs. The Lakers took the home-court advantage and defeated the Nuggets, 153-109, and will face Boston for the championship. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

1987 Western Conference First Round

The top-seeded Lakers swept the Nuggets in three games. The Lakers would go on to win the title.

See the full series stats here.

Nick Ut/ASSOCIATED PRESS Los Angeles Lakers Earvin "Magic" Johnson reacts after he was presented with championship ring before NBA game with the Denver Nuggets at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday night, Nov. 10, 1988. The Lakers were honored for their 1987-88 championship season. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

2008 Western Conference First Round

In a best-of-seven series, the Nuggets are once again swept, 4-0.

See the full series stats here.

2009 Western Conference Finals

Kobe Bryant goes over 30 points five times and the Lakers win the series in six games, including a crushing 119-92 win in Game 6.

See the full series stats here.

2012 Western Conference First Round

The six-seed Nuggets took the three-seed Lakers to seven games but lost the series.

See the full series stats here.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, left, puts up a shot as Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee defends during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 29, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

2020 Western Conference Finals

This was the notorious bubble series, which took place in September in the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season. Despite the arrival of “bubble Murray,” who averaged 27 points per game in the two previous series – including performances of 36, 50, 50 and 40 points – LeBron James’s Lakers easily handled Denver in five games.

See the full series stats here.