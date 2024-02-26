Nikola Jokic just passed Lebron James in career triple-doubles – in 1,034 fewer games

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic continues to fill up the stat sheet at an otherworldly pace.
He notched his 18th triple-double of the season Sunday night in a win over the Golden State Warriors, giving him 139 for his career, including both regular season and playoff games. That’s good for fourth-most all-time and one more than Lebron James, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers and arguably the greatest basketball player ever.
Except Jokic did it in 1,034 fewer games played.
James, who has dominated the league since being drafted No. 1 overall out of high school in 2003, has played in 1,753 career games between the regular season and postseason. Jokic, the 41st pick in the 2014 draft, has played in 719.
Sunday’s feat for Jokic comes two days after his 17th triple-double of the year gave him one against every NBA team he’s faced. He joins James and Russell Westbrook – a current member of the Los Angeles Clippers and the all-time triple-doubles leader – as the only players to ever do that.
Jokic recorded 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists Sunday. He’s averaging more than 26 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists per contest on the year as the Nuggets stand at the No. 4 seed in an airtight Western Conference.
Jokic and the Nuggets play James and the Lakers on Saturday, March 2. You can watch the game on Denver7.
Denver Nuggets
Here's a reminder that Nikola Jokic rocked a Nuggets sweatshirt in Serbia at age 5
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis