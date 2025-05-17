Nuggets' Aaron Gordon 'in doubt' for Game 7 against OKC after suffering hamstring strain

DENVER — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is "in doubt" for Sunday's Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a left hamstring strain, according to ESPN.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news Friday night. Gordon was seen gripping his left leg toward the end of Game 6 on Thursday.

Gordon has been a crucial component for the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, from landing the game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 1 to a 22-point performance in Game 3. The loss of AG for Game 7 could be detrimental.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is battling an illness, which could impact his performance on Sunday. He was initially listed as questionable for Game 6 but played through it and combined with Nikola Jokic for 54 points.

Game 7 will be played Sunday in Oklahoma City, with the game airing on Denver7 at 1:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. on Denver7

