Jokic and Murray combine for 54, Nuggets control second half to force Game 7 in West semis

DENVER — Denver Nuggets duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 54 points and Julian Strawther scored 15 second-half points off the bench to power Denver over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, 119-107 to force a Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. Murray – listed as questionable earlier in the day with an illness – had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He logged a 4-point play for Denver's first points in the opening minutes, and put up 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first quarter.

Strawther’s 15 were a playoff career high.

Game 7 will be played Sunday in Oklahoma City, with the game airing on Denver7.

Denver mounted a substantial second-half lead for the third straight game. After squandering the lead in the final 10 minutes the last two games, the Nuggets weathered the storm in the fourth on Thursday.

The Nuggets were down three at halftime. The game was tied at 80 with just under 2 minutes to play in the third quarter before Strawther scored 8 points over the remaining 1:56 of the frame to put Denver up 90-82 entering the fourth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and 6 assists for the Thunder in the loss.

Watch Game 7 of the Nuggets-Thunder semifinals series Sunday on Denver7

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. on Denver7