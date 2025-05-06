Jokic’s 42 points, Gordon’s game-winner lift Nuggets to comeback win over OKC in West semis Game 1, 121-119

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic scored 42 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit the game-winning 3-point shot with 2 seconds left on the clock as the Denver Nuggets stole Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 121-119.

Denver trailed by as much as 14 points in the third quarter and was down 12 with 8:16 to play. The Nuggets would outscore the Thunder 31-17 from that point on, finishing the game on a 19-6 run.

ANOTHER AARON GORDON GAME WINNER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yZNsU0zmzd — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 6, 2025

Gordon had been rejected at the rim on a potential go-ahead shot following an offensive rebound with 19 seconds to play. The two teams traded baskets and free throws before Chet Holmgren was sent to the line on a take foul with 8 seconds left and missed both attempts.

Russell Westbrook found Gordon on the wing for the game-winner on the ensuing fast break.

The Shot™️



Pictured: Aaron Gordon stealing Game 1 from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final two seconds.



Check out more Game 1 highlights here: https://t.co/hkb2bsGCmT



📸: Associated Press pic.twitter.com/ZOFWu5OclJ — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) May 6, 2025

Westbrook had 18 points against his former team in his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player. Gordon scored 22 and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 21 points for Denver.

There were only two lead changes in the game: When Oklahoma City took a 26-24 lead with 1:42 left in the first quarter, and on Gordon's heroics at game's end. There were just three ties in between.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the favorite to edge out Jokic for the NBA’s MVP Award, scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dealt 8 assists for Oklahoma City. Five other Thunder players finished in double figures.

Michael Porter Jr., who has been battling a shoulder injury, scored just 2 points in 24 minutes on 1-of-8 shooting for Denver.

BREAKING NEWS: AARON GORDON IS HIM — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) May 6, 2025

The Nuggets took the court just over 48 hours after closing out their Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round. The Thunder hadn't played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in their first playoff series.



Denver7 Sports' Nick Rothschild and Bradey King broke down the keys to the Nuggets-Thunder series on Sunday – with Nick making a bold call about the series outcome. Watch their analysis in the video player below:

Playoff preview: How the Denver Nuggets can silence Oklahoma City's thunder

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 2: Nuggets @ Thunder | Wed. May 7, 7:30 p.m.

• Game 3: Thunder @ Nuggets | Fri. May 9, 8 p.m.

• Game 4: Thunder @ Nuggets | Sun. May 11, 1:30 p.m. on Denver7

• Game 5: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*

• Game 6: Thunder @ Nuggets | TBD*

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*