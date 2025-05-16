Watch Now
Watch Game 7 of the Nuggets-Thunder semifinals series Sunday on Denver7: Game time, TV info

Posted
and last updated
Denver Nuggets fans have packed Ball Arena for a do-or-die Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Denver7 is once again your home for high-stakes Denver Nuggets playoff basketball this Sunday.

Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals is slated for Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City, and the game will air on Denver7.

Coverage will start at 1 p.m. Stick around after the game for a special edition of Denver7 News postgame, with instant reaction to the Nuggets result and more news impacting Colorado's communities. ABC's World News Tonight will follow Denver7's postgame newscast.

Denver forced a Game 7 with a 119-107 win in Thursday night's Game 6 at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets

Jokic and Murray combine for 54, Nuggets control second half to force Game 7

Landon Haaf

It's been a roller-coaster series for the Nuggets, who stunned the Thunder on their home court in Game 1 on Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. Denver was then blown out in Game 2 before bouncing back in Game 3 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets then blew big fourth-quarter leads in back-to-back contests in Games 4 and 5 before maintaining control in the second half Thursday night to even the series up.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

  • Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
  • Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
  • Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104
  • Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87
  • Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105
  • Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107
  • Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. on Denver7
