Watch Game 7 of the Nuggets-Thunder semifinals series Sunday on Denver7: Game time, TV info

Denver7 is once again your home for high-stakes Denver Nuggets playoff basketball this Sunday.

Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals is slated for Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City, and the game will air on Denver7.

Coverage will start at 1 p.m. Stick around after the game for a special edition of Denver7 News postgame, with instant reaction to the Nuggets result and more news impacting Colorado's communities. ABC's World News Tonight will follow Denver7's postgame newscast.

Denver forced a Game 7 with a 119-107 win in Thursday night's Game 6 at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets Jokic and Murray combine for 54, Nuggets control second half to force Game 7 Landon Haaf

It's been a roller-coaster series for the Nuggets, who stunned the Thunder on their home court in Game 1 on Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. Denver was then blown out in Game 2 before bouncing back in Game 3 at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets then blew big fourth-quarter leads in back-to-back contests in Games 4 and 5 before maintaining control in the second half Thursday night to even the series up.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.