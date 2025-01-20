Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 113-100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks without playing the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 113-100 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Christian Braun added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, who won their six straight road game. Jamal Murray scored 19 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Black came off the bench with 14 points and five assists.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 20, 5am