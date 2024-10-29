Nikola Jokic scores 40, Nuggets rally from 15 down to beat Raptors for first win of season

TORONTO (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored seven of his 40 points in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 127-125.

Canadian star Jamal Murray sent the game to overtime by making a reverse layup for the Nuggets with less than a second remaining in regulation. Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 11 boards for Denver.

Toronto's RJ Barrett missed a 3 in the final seconds of OT, and Ochai Agbaji and Jakob Poeltl were unable to tip in Barrett's miss.