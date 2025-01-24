Nikola Jokic has 5th straight triple-double to help the Nuggets beat the Kings, 132-123

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his fifth straight triple-double before the fourth quarter, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds and a season-high 17 assists to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 132-123 on Thursday night.

Jokic has an NBA-leading 20 triple-doubles this season, 14 before the fourth quarter. He had 20 points and 20 rebounds before the end of the third quarter.

The Nuggets led by 22 at halftime and used a 14-5 run at the end of the third, capped by Jokic's 66-foot heave at the buzzer, to take a 25-point lead.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 17 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings lost for the third time in 13 games since Doug Christie took over as the interim coach.